Google Duo to be availible in Android TV soon

Tech giant Google has announced that its video calling application Google Duo is soon coming to Android TV. According to Mashable, Google Duo has been around for almost 5 years and has been available for Android, iOS, Web, and even Google's smart displays like the Google Nest Hub Max. Now, the tech company is expanding the support for Google Duo by bringing smart Android TVs under the ambit.

"In an effort to bring the video calling experience to more parts of your home, Google Duo is rolling out a Beta on Android TV in the coming weeks," Google said in a blog post. If one's TV has a webcam, the user will be good to go with the video calls. But if it doesn't, the user could attach a USB webcam to the TV to receive and make video calls on the bigger display.

As per Mashable, this announcement comes shortly after Google announced support for Google Meet - yet another video calling service from Google - on Chromecast. So, if Google Meet is your choice of video-calling service, you can now simply cast the call from your phone to a Cast-compatible device such as your laptop or your television. (ANI)