New features added to remote guard function in realme UI

New features added to remote guard function in realme UIDevdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-08-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 18:45 IST
Realme UI, Realme's customized Android-based operating system has added several new features to the remote guard function that lets parents monitor their kid's smartphone usage.
"Remote guarding can realize that parents do not need to look at their children's mobile phones, and leave space for children while adding a layer of "insurance", whether it is application usage, game usage time statistics, mobile phone security incidents (including virus risks, fraudulent calls and text messages, Payment risk, etc.) can all be mastered with one hand," says a post in Realme community forum.
The new update brings several new features including options to add multiple guardians, blocking fraudulent calls and text messages, tracing real-time location, to name a few.
- Multi-person guarding: Parents can now add multiple guardians to monitor and control their children's phone usage and security (virus risks, frauds, etc.)
- Family information: Guardians can now add and modify family information in case their phone number is changed or other guardians are added to keep an eye on the ward
- App and game usage limit: Parents can block apps and games of concern and modify the list when needed
- Manage phone security incidents such as fraudulent calls and text messages, payment risks, among others
- Real-time location tracking and SOS calling: Parents or guardians can see the real-time location of their ward and can even add SOS contacts to make emergency calls in the event of an emergency
- Detailed statistics: Guardians can see their wards application time usage, security incidents and other detailed statistics in a dedicated dashboard
- READ MORE ON:
- realme UI
- Realme
- Realme UI remote guard
- Realme UI update