New features added to remote guard function in realme UI

Realme UI, Realme's customized Android-based operating system has added several new features to the remote guard function that lets parents monitor their kid's smartphone usage.

"Remote guarding can realize that parents do not need to look at their children's mobile phones, and leave space for children while adding a layer of "insurance", whether it is application usage, game usage time statistics, mobile phone security incidents (including virus risks, fraudulent calls and text messages, Payment risk, etc.) can all be mastered with one hand," says a post in Realme community forum.

The new update brings several new features including options to add multiple guardians, blocking fraudulent calls and text messages, tracing real-time location, to name a few.