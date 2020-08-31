Sony Xperia 5 II Geekbench listing confirms Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

Japanese technology giant Sony is gearing up to launch Sony Xperia 5 II on September 17. Ahead of the official unveiling, several leaks and rumors have surfaced online, revealing the official renders and specifications of the upcoming device.

Now the phone has reportedly appeared on Geekbench listing with model number Sony SO-52A. According to the listing, the device will come with 'Kona', the codename for Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset along with 8GB of RAM. The phone will run Android 10 operating system.

Previous leaks suggest that the Sony Xperia 5 II will feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to house a triple rear camera system that includes a 12-megapixel main lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 124-degree field-of-view and a 12-megapixel Telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

The upcoming phone is also said to feature a 4,000 mAh battery, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.