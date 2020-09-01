Left Menu
ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

The ZTE Axon 20 5G features a 6.92-inch FHD+ OLED display with 2460 x 1080 pixels resolution, a 90Hz high refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile platform that supports SA/NSA dual-mode 5G connectivity and runs MiFavor 10.5 based on Android 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 18:17 IST
ZTE Axon 20 5G has officially been launched in mainland China. Touted as the world's first mass-produced smartphone with an under-screen camera, the new device features an OLED display, 4,220mAh battery and 64-megapixel quad camera setup.

Starting today, the phone is available for pre-order in three memory configurations: 6GB+128GB priced at CNY2,198 (approx, Rs 23,500), 8GB+128GB priced at CNY 2,498 (approx. Rs 26,700) and 8GB+256GB model priced at CNY 2,798 (approx. Rs 30,000). The phone will go on sale in Phantom Orange, Black, Sea Blue and Purple Moon color options on September 10.

ZTE Axon 20 5G: Specs and features

The phone houses a vertically-aligned quad-camera array including a 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone will have a 32-megapixel under-screen selfie camera.

Axon 20 5G packs a 4,220mAh battery that supports 30W fast charge and Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology. For connectivity, the phone supports 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C 3.1, GPS/A-GPS, NFC. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint reader, Face Unlock, DTS:X Ultra and Hi-Fi audio technology.

