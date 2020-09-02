PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here
PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work & WeChat reading are among the banned mobile apps.Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 17:27 IST
Ministry of Information & Technology bans PUBG and 118 other mobile applications. Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order.
PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work & WeChat reading are among the banned mobile apps.
Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order: Govt of IndiaPUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work & WeChat reading are among the banned mobile apps. pic.twitter.com/VWrg3WUnO8— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020
- READ MORE ON:
- PUBG Banned
- PUBG
- PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map