PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work & WeChat reading are among the banned mobile apps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 17:27 IST
PUBG logo Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Information & Technology bans PUBG and 118 other mobile applications. Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order.

Videos

