Intel announces its new 11th Gen 'Tiger Lake' processors for laptops

Intel has unleashed its first 11th Gen 'Tiger Lake' processors for laptops, which will feature the company's new integrated Xe graphics.

ANI | California | Updated: 03-09-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 15:18 IST
Representative image (Photo/Intel Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Intel has unleashed its first 11th Gen 'Tiger Lake' processors for laptops, which will feature the company's new integrated Xe graphics. The tech giant claims that these processors will be "for thin-and-light laptops with unmatched capabilities for real-world productivity, collaboration, creation, gaming and entertainment across Windows and ChromeOS-based laptops".

"Leveraging Intel's new SuperFin process technology, 11th Gen Intel Core processors optimize power efficiency with leading performance and responsiveness while running at significantly higher frequencies versus prior generations. More than 150 designs based on 11th Gen Intel Core processors are expected from partners including Acer, Asus, Dell, Dynabook, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI, Razer, Samsung, and others," Intel said in a release. Intel is launching nine new 11th Gen designs for both its U-series (which Intel is now referring to as UP3) and Y-series class chips (aka UP4), led by the Core i7-1185G7, which offer base speeds of 3.0GHz, a maximum single-core turbo boost of up to 4.8GHz, and a maximum all-core boost of up to 4.3GHz. It also features the most powerful version of Intel's Iris Xe integrated graphics, with 96 CUs and a maximum graphics speed of 1.35GHz. (ANI)

