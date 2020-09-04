Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITC accelerates digitisation to enhance operational effectiveness: Sanjiv Puri

"The pandemic saw an explosive adoption of digital tools and platforms, which is poised to redefine business operations and consumer engagement significantly," said Puri adding ITC would continue to invest in "building its digital enterprise capacity and capabilities to stay ahead of the curve" and shape formidable strengths for the future.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 13:08 IST
ITC accelerates digitisation to enhance operational effectiveness: Sanjiv Puri

Diversified business entity ITC has accelerated digital transformation under the company's future-ready strategy to enhance competitive advantage and operational effectiveness, its Chairman Sanjiv Puri has said. The current pandemic has accelerated manifold the transition to digitalisation that was already moving at high velocity and the company is adopting new-age technologies to stay ahead of the curve, Puri said.

New technologies such as Industry 4.0, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine Learning are being deployed by all Businesses, including supply chain and logistics to enhance operational effectiveness, Puri said while addressing shareholders in his AGM speech. ITC had made substantial investments for a digital ecosystem to drive "smart manufacturing, product quality, traceability and supply chain agility, amongst others. This accelerated digital journey has begun to demonstrate appreciable outcomes," he added.

According to Puri, the pandemic has accelerated the transition to digitalisation and apart from e-commerce, digital entertainment, work-from-home conferencing, telemedicine, education, learning and skill development, e-services, social media communications have all experienced an exponential surge. ITC's Marketing Command Centre now leverages "cloud-technology, cutting-edge social-media engagement tools and a digital marketing & analytics platform" to drive contextual communication and product development rapidly.

"The Centre has today developed into a real-time repository on market trends. Based on the insights gained, several digital campaigns have been rolled out and product variants developed," he added. Social media trends like 'Dalgona coffee' were leveraged to deepen consumer engagement for ITC's Sunbean Beaten Caffe and introduce a new variant in a long shelf life ambient format.

ITC has also launched an online ordering system for retailers to address the surge in demand during the pandemic. "Enhanced presence across e-commerce platforms led to accelerated growth in sales and marketing of ITC's FMCG products," he said.

Its wholly-owned subsidiary, ITC Infotech has developed domain-led expertise in emerging areas of digital and automation solutions and is now the company's strategic partner in its journey of digital transformation. "The pandemic saw an explosive adoption of digital tools and platforms, which is poised to redefine business operations and consumer engagement significantly," said Puri adding ITC would continue to invest in "building its digital enterprise capacity and capabilities to stay ahead of the curve" and shape formidable strengths for the future.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Giants meet D-backs looking to make playoff push

The San Francisco Giants are on the fringe of a spot in the expanded Major League Baseball postseason field during the first week of September, and they have a chance to strengthen their position with a four-game home series against the fre...

'Never forgive, never forget': Scarred survivor haunted by Beirut blast

In the days that followed the Beirut port explosion, Shady Rizk played a video he had taken on his phone again and again. Filmed from the balcony of his office directly opposite the port, it shows flames and smoke rising from what some offi...

Social Development conducts compliance assessment visits in Free State

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu and Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu will be conducting compliance assessment visits at various department facilities that cater for vulnerable groups in the Free State province today.The pur...

Delhi HC issues notice on Centre's review plea related to EIA

The Delhi High court on Friday issued a notice to environmentalist Vikrant Tongad on a review petition moved by the Ministry of Environment against the courts June 30 order where the Centre was directed to publish the draft Environmental Im...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020