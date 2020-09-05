Left Menu
Redmi Smart Band India launch: Here's everything we know so far

The Redmi Smart Band packs a 130mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge and features an integrated USB charger that fully charges the band in 2 hours.

05-09-2020
Redmi, an independent brand of Xiaomi is all set to launch its first fitness band in India on September 8. Ahead of the official launch, the Chinese company has shared some details about the upcoming fitness band which includes long-lasting battery life, heart-rate monitoring and a 5ATM water-resistant body.

The Redmi Smart Band launch page shows that it will be offered in four different wristband colors including blue, green, black and red. As for the price, the fitness band is expected to be priced under Rs 1,500 in India.

Redmi Smart Band: Specs and features

The Chinese version of the Redmi Smart Band which was launched during the Mi Fan Festival 2020 boasts a 1.08-inch rectangular TFT color display with more than 70 stylish and IP-featured watch faces to choose from.

It offers five exercise modes including running, walking, cycling, indoor running along with health tracking features like sleep status analysis, inactivity reminders, heart rate monitor, among others. Other notable features include the ability to access calls, notifications, music streaming and Bluetooth.

The Redmi Smart Band packs a 130mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge and features an integrated USB charger that fully charges the band in 2 hours.

In China, the fitness band is priced at CNY99 (approx. Rs 1,100).

