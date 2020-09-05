POCO X3 NFC high-quality renders surface online ahead of Sept 7 launch

The Poco X3 NFC is set to launch on September 7. While key specifications of the upcoming device have already been confirmed by the company, high-quality renders of the phone have now surfaced online as the official launch date nears.

The renders come courtesy of tipster Mukul Sharma who shared them on Twitter. The images give a closer look at the rear quad camera module, punch-hole display and overall design of the phone.

Poco has confirmed that the phone will come with a 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset clocked up to 2.3GHz and a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support that can fully charge the device in 65 minutes. The Poco X3 NFC will be equipped with the LiquidCool 1.0 Plus vapor chamber cooling system for heat dissipation.

The upcoming mid-ranger from Poco boasts a 64-megapixel AI quad-camera setup. According to previous leaks, the main camera will be assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens.

The Poco X3 NFC is tipped to come with a 20-megapixel front-facing camera and 6GB of RAM.