Samsung India confirms key specs of upcoming Galaxy M51

HIGHLIGHTS sAmoled Plus Infinity O-Display

Snapdragon 730G

7,000mAh battery

25W fast-charging

64MP quad camera

Samsung has confirmed that its upcoming M-Series phone, the Galaxy M51, will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and an industry-leading 7,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.

The company has put up a dedicated page for the Galaxy M51 on its official India website which confirms the key specifications of the device. Apart from the processor and battery, the phone is confirmed to come with a 6.7-inch sAmoled Plus Infinity O-Display, a 64-megapixel rear quad camera setup with a Single Take-Multiple outputs feature.

The Galaxy M51 will also support 25W Type-C fast-charging technology and reverse charging. The phone is said to come in two memory variants- 6GB and 8GB RAM and will be launched on September 10.

The Meanest Monster Face-off starts with a bang. The monstrous 7000mAh Battery of #SamsungM51 is just too powerful even for the hungry challenger Mo-B. pic.twitter.com/sr62QkYkmt — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 6, 2020

The Samsung Galaxy M51 has already been launched in Germany in Black and White color variants and carries a price tag of EUR 360 (approx. Rs 31,500) for the only 6GB+128GB storage model. The phone has a single punch-hole aligned to the center of the display that houses a 31-megapixel selfie camera.

Further, the phone boasts an L-shaped quad rear camera module comprising a 64-megapixel main shooter with f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with Live Focus and a 5-megapixel macro lens, both with f/2.4 aperture.