Carrier listing reveals design and specs of Moto G9 Plus

It seems Motorola is preparing to launch the Moto G9 Plus, the Plus variant of the Moto G9 which was launched back in August 2020. European network operator Orange has listed the 4GB+128GB storage model in Blue color option, confirming the design and specifications of the device.

According to the listing first spotted by Android Police, the Motorola Moto G9 Plus features a 6.81-inch FHD+ LTPS display with 2,400 x 1,080-pixels resolution. Unlike the Moto G9, the Plus variant has a left-alinged 64-megapixel rear camera module and a fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.

Connectivity options onboard the phone include 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0 and GPS. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery and 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which can be further expandable with a microSD card slot.

Talking about the regular Moto G9, the phone was launched with an HD+ display, Snapdragon 662 Mobile platform, 48 MP triple camera system, a massive 5000mAh battery with 20W Turbopower charging support. The phone runs Android 10 and comes with a storage space of 64GB which is expandable up to 512GB via a MicroSD card slot (hybrid).

The fingerprint sensor is integrated into the Motorola logo placed below the camera module on the backside while the dedicated Google Assistant button is placed on the right side.