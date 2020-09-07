Mi TV Horizon Edition Series arrives in India, price starts at Rs 13,499

HIGHLIGHT Bezel-less design

Horizon display

20W stereo speakers

DTS-HD

Google Assistant

1GB RAM & 8GB Storage

Xiaomi on Monday unveiled the Mi TV Horizon Edition Series in India. The all-new Android TV line up features a bezel-less design, a captivating Horizon display with a 178-degree viewing angle and 1GB of RAM along with 8GB of internal storage.

The Mi TV 4A 32-inch (80cm) model is priced at Rs 13,499 and will go on sale on September 11 whereas the Mi TV 4A 43-inch (108cm) model carries a price tag of Rs 22,999 and will go on sale on September 15th. Both models will be available for purchase via mi.com, Mi Home and Flipkart.

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition (32-inch)

Mi TV Horizon Edition Series: Specifications and features

The 43-inch Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition features an FHD display with 1920 x 1080-pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the 32-inch model features a 60Hz HD display with a 1366 x 768-pixels resolution.

Both the TVs are equipped with a quad-core processor along with Mali 450 GPU, 1GB of DDR RAM and 8GB of eMMC storage. The Vivid Picture Engine provides a simple yet immersive viewing experience.

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition (43-inch)

The series runs Android TV 9.0 with 5000+ apps to choose from, Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in. Further, the PatchWall experience helps you discover and manage content from more than 23 content partners.

Other features on the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition series include Google Data Saver mode to save data and extend watch time, 20W Stereo Speakers with DTS HD for powerful audio experience and Mi Quick Wake to resume content in under 5 seconds.

There are multiple connectivity options including- 3 x HDMI ports, 3 x USB 2.0 ports, 1 x AV, 1 ethernet and 1 earphone out jack, and 1 x S/PDIF (only in 43-inch model).