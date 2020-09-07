Left Menu
LG Wing sports unique form factor; main display can rotate 90 degrees

The LG Wing features a main display and a secondary display hidden behind it. When the main front display is rotated 90 degrees in the clockwise direction, the hidden auxiliary screen appears.

07-09-2020
A still from the promotional video by LG. Image Credit: ANI

Last week, LG Electronics teased the arrival of a new smartphone that will come with a unique form factor. Now, the company has confirmed that the upcoming dual-screen smartphone will be called 'LG Wing'.

In a press release on Sunday, the South Korean technology giant said that it has finally decided to name the first product under the 'Explorer Project' as 'LG Wing', focusing on the fact that the shape of the intersection between the main screen and the sub-screen reminds of the wing.

The LG Wing features two screens- a main display and a secondary display hidden behind it. When the main front display is rotated 90 degrees in the clockwise direction, the hidden auxiliary screen appears.

Further, LG said that the company will recruit a total of 300 people and provide them the LG Wing for free. The group will review the device for a period of 4 weeks starting from the 25th of this month. The smartphone experience group 'Swivel Holic' is divided into three categories including:

  • Explorer - Analyzes and experiences overall functions' related to the new form factor
  • Creator - Focuses on the camera function
  • Players - Focuses on digital life features like gaming and videos

LG's Explorer Project is dedicated to delivering distinctive yet unexplored smartphone usability experiences to users. LG Wing will be the first smartphone to be launched under the innovative strategy. The launch is scheduled for September 14.

