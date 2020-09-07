Google India AI/ML Research Awardees 2020 announced

Google on Monday announced support for the five faculty members who are the recipient of this year's Google India AI/ML Research Awards, a program focused on supporting exceptional AI research in India.

The awardees are working to advance foundational and applied research to advance the state-of-the-art in artificial intelligence across a wide range of research areas including Algorithms and Theory, Computer Vision, Natural Language Understanding and Privacy & Security.

The search giant said it received over a hundred proposals across various fields of AI. All of them went through an extensive review process involving global expert reviewers who assessed them on merit, innovation, connection to Google's research efforts and alignment with the company's overall research philosophy and AI Principles.

"We remain committed to investing in the development of the research ecosystem in India through various research grant-based and education programs, and continue to pursue cutting-edge research at Google Research India: an AI lab in Bangalore," Google wrote in a blog post.

Here's the list of Google India AI/ML Research Awardees 2020: