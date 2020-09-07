OxygenOS 10.5.7 update arrives for OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus Nord has started receiving the OxygenOS 10.5.7 update in India and globally. The latest OTA update comes with build number 10.5.7.AC01DA in India and 10.5.7.AC01AA​ in global models while European models will shortly receive the OTA with 10.5.7.AC01BA build number.

The update brings improvements in power consumption, voice call stability, 4k 60 FPS video stabilization in front camera and general display calibration, among others.

Announcing the software update, OnePlus said that the OTA is incremental in nature and will now reach a small percentage of users, with a broader rollout to take place in a few days.

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.7 update:

Power

Improved general power consumption

Camera

Improved 4k 60 FPS video stabilization of the front camera

Improved image clarity of macro camera

Display

Improved general display calibration

Bluetooth

Improved Bluetooth connection stability

Network

Improved voice call stability

The update can be checked manually by heading over to the phone's Settings > System > System updates

The OnePlus Nord features a 90Hz FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform. The phone boasts a 48MP quad-camera setup and a left-aligned dual punch-hole cut-out that houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.