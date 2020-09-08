PUBG Corp says Tencent not to publish mobile game in India

Left Menu
The company's announcement came a week after India banned the game along with 117 other Chinese-origin apps as it steps up pressure on Beijing over a months-long border standoff between the two nuclear-armed rivals. "Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country," the company said, adding that it was exploring ways to provide gaming experience to Indian users in the future.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 12:56 IST
PUBG Corporation, the unit of a South Korean company behind PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), will no longer give Tencent Games the rights to publish its popular mobile game in India, it said in a blog. The company's announcement came a week after India banned the game along with 117 other Chinese-origin apps as it steps up pressure on Beijing over a months-long border standoff between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

"Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country," the company said, adding that it was exploring ways to provide gaming experience to Indian users in the future. Tencent, which ran the PUBG franchise in India, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

