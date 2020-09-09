Left Menu
Development News Edition

Officer on leave, 2 pulled from duty following arrest

A police officer in Louisiana has been placed on administrative leave and two others have been temporarily pulled from their regular duties after videos posted on social media showed an officer punching a Black teen during an arrest. Pellerin, a Black man, was fatally shot by police last month in Lafayette. Haley said on Monday that the Saturday incident involved 16-year-old twins.

PTI | Louisiana | Updated: 09-09-2020 06:08 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 06:08 IST
Officer on leave, 2 pulled from duty following arrest

A police officer in Louisiana has been placed on administrative leave and two others have been temporarily pulled from their regular duties after videos posted on social media showed an officer punching a Black teen during an arrest. Lafayette police spokesman Sergeant Wayne Griffin told news outlets that police were called to a bowling alley in Lafayette on Saturday night regarding a person with a gun in the parking lot.

Officers who arrived at the scene did not find a person who matched the caller's descriptions and left the scene, according to Griffin. He said the officers came back to the same parking lot about 30 minutes later for an unrelated traffic stop and saw a teen who matched the prior caller's description.

Griffin said the teen was cooperative when officers patted him down for a weapon, which he did not have on him. It is during this interaction that Griffin says another teen "may have approached" the officers and "got into their personal space". "Then it turned physical," Griffin said. "I'm not going to go into details of who swung first or anything like that." The family of the arrested teen has since hired Ronald Haley, a lawyer who is also representing the family of Trayford Pellerin, The Daily Advertiser reported. Pellerin, a Black man, was fatally shot by police last month in Lafayette.

Haley said on Monday that the Saturday incident involved 16-year-old twins. It is not clear what happened between the time the teen approached the officers and the physical altercation ensued. One of the videos posted on social media shows the teen walking up to an officer. The officer then says "get off me" and shoves the teen twice. Another video of the arrest shows the teen being restrained on the ground by two officers as a third officer punches him. The officers then put a handcuff on the teen and take him to a patrol car.

"I saw a police officer attack a 16-year-old child and shove him five feet, and then, once he was on the ground, begin to punch him in the head repeatedly," community activist Jamal Taylor told The Advocate. "Making a Black man out to be the aggressor in that situation is, to me, an attempt to cast doubt and give cover to police officers that act reprehensibly." The teen was arrested and booked on counts of interference, resisting arrest and battery of an officer, Griffin said. He was released to his parents after the arrest.

Haley said he wants more information about Saturday's arrest, including the body camera footage and the recording of the 911 call. "They're boys," Haley said at a news conference on Monday. "They're not threats. They are children. They are children morally, and they are children in the eyes of the law, and they should be protected as such."

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

2 held with Rs 1.47 cr and USD 34,000 in Vijayawada

Vijayawada Police on Tuesday arrested two people and seized Rs 1.47 crores Indian Currency and USD 34,000 from their possession at Gollapudi in Andhra Pradeshs Vijayawada. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Ch Anan...

Australian intelligence raided Chinese journalists' homes in June - Xinhua

Australian intelligence agency staff searched the homes of Chinese journalists in June, questioning them for several hours and removing their computers and mobile phones, Chinas state news agency Xinhua reported late on Tuesday.The Xinhua r...

Tennis-Osaka beats Rogers to reach U.S. Open semis

Naomi Osakas sharp serving and superior return game helped her past American Shelby Rogers 6-3 6-4 and into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Tuesday as the Japanese continues her quest for a second title at Flushing Meadows.Osaka, who wa...

Firefighters overtaken by flames in California mountains

More than a dozen California firefighters trying to protect a fire station from flames were overrun by the blaze, and several were hurt. Elsewhere, military helicopters rescued more than 150 people stranded in the burning wilderness.Fourtee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020