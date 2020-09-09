Google drops new Pixel-first features with Android 11

Left Menu
In addition to these Pixel-first features, all-new Android 11 features such as bubbles, device control, connected devices etc. will also come to Pixel devices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 09-09-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 13:50 IST
Google is dropping new Pixel-first features to supported devices along with the latest Android 11 version. Starting today, all supported Pixel devices including Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4a will receive the update in stages over the next two weeks.

Here are the new Pixel-first features that will make your device better and more helpful:

Live View with Location Sharing

Using the Live View with Location Sharing in Google Maps, you can easily meet up with friends IRL. All you need to do is open Google Map, tap on a friend's icon who has shared their location with you and then tap the Live View button and the map will show you the way to reach your friend. Further, if you click on the 'start' button, it will show you arrows and directions to reach the exact location.

Smart Reply

Pixel's keyboard will now suggest helpful responses or smart replies in selected chatting apps. Currently available only in English, the new feature requires the use of Gboard.

App Suggestions

Based on your routine, Pixel devices suggest apps you use at different times of the day. For instance, it will suggest a morning workout app when you wake up, TV apps when you are in relax mode or Google Maps for your afternoon stroll.

Smart Folders

It will offer you smart suggestions for folder names based on themes like Work, Photography, News, Navigation, Fitness and more. Smart Folders will help you group apps and organize your phone.

Overview Actions

With new overview actions, Pixels users can select text and images, or take a screenshot, save or share and more options to engage with the content on their device.

In addition to these Pixel-first features, all-new Android 11 features such as bubbles, device control, connected devices etc. will also come to Pixel devices.

