Huami Amazfit Neo with retro-styled display, 28-days battery life launched

The Huami Amazfit Neo comes with four physical buttons with versatile functionality including Select, Back, Up and Down and is water-resistant up to 50 meters. It features a 1.2-inch retro-styled always-on display with a Lift-to-wake feature that automatically activates the screen when you lift your hand to read the time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-09-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 15:13 IST
Image Credit: Amazfit

  • Always-On display
  • 24/7 Heart rate monitoring
  • 28-days battery life

Smart wearables maker Huami today launched the new Amazfit Neo smartwatch in China. The Huami Amazfit Neo is a powerful combo of classic design and modern features like 24/7 Heart rate monitoring and real-time workout tracking.

The smartwatch is currently available for purchase in China in three color options- Classic Black, Grass Grey Green, and Coral Orange and carries a price tag of CNY 299 (approx. Rs 3,200).

Design and display

The Huami Amazfit Neo comes with four physical buttons with versatile functionality including Select, Back, Up and Down and is water-resistant up to 50 meters. It features a 1.2-inch retro-styled always-on display with a Lift-to-wake feature that automatically activates the screen when you lift your hand to read the time.

Health functions

The smartwatch comes with a BioTracker PPG sensor to monitor heart rate 24/7 and sends alerts when it detects abnormal heart rate. It also features a sleep quality tracker and PAI health assessment system that provides a score based on users' personal profile and heart rate for a clear understanding of their health.

Further, it supports real-time workout tracking and different sports modes like walking, running and cycling, to name a few.

Performance

The watch packs a 160mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 28 days in normal usage and 37 days in power-saving mode (when Bluetooth, heart rate tracking, buzzer and lift-to-wake features are disabled) on a single charge. It takes 5 hours to get fully charged.

Connectivity and compatibility

For connectivity, the watch feature Bluetooth 5.0 BLE and is compatible with Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above. Users can see their detailed health metrics using the smartwatch's companion app i.e. Zepp App.

Other functions

The Huami Amazfit Neo provides alerts for e-mail and app notifications, phone calls and text messages from the connected smartphone.

