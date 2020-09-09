Left Menu
Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) listed on Samsung Philippines website; launch imminent

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE supports Dual SIM connectivity and features a triple camera setup on the back. On the front, there is a tiny punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper. The official listing does not provide any other information about the upcoming S20 series phone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 16:23 IST
The upcoming Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) has now been listed on Samsung's official website for the Philippines with the model number SM-G780FLVGXTC. The listing confirms that the device will come in Cloud Lavendar and Cloud Blue color options and with 128GB of internal storage.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Galaxy S20 FE will come with a 6.5-inch IP68-certified Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone's 4G variant will be powered by Samsung Exynos 990 octa-core SoC whereas its 5G variant will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chipset.

The triple camera array on the back is said to incorporate a 12-megapixel main lens with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 123-degree field-of-view and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS support.

The S20 FE will have an in-display fingerprint reader and a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. Further, the device will house a 4,500mAh battery with 15W USB Type-C fast-charging and reverse charging support.

