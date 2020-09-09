Moto Razr 5G complete specs, price leaked hours ahead of official launch

Lenovo-owned Motorola is gearing up to launch its second foldable smartphone, the Moto Razr 5G, today via a virtual event. However, WinFuture has leaked the renders, full specifications and recommended price tag of the upcoming device, hours ahead of the official launch.

According to WinFuture, the Moto Razr 5G features a 6.2-inch pOLED main display with 21:9 aspect ratio and a 2.7-inch gOLED external display (Quick View) with a 600 x 800-pixel resolution. The fingerprint sensor will be integrated into the Motorola logo on the phone's back panel.

The phone will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It will be fuelled by a 2800mAh battery with 15W fast charging capability.

Further, the Moto Razr 5G will house a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and OIS. On the front, there will be a 20-megapixel shooter. Connectivity options will include 5G, 4G LTE, WLAN, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth v5.0, and USB Type C port.

If we compare the Moto Razr 5G with its predecessor i.e. the Moto Razr 2019, the upgrade is significant in terms of processor, cameras and battery capacity. To recall, the Moto Razr 2019 features a 6.2-inch Flex View foldable pOLED main display and is powered by the Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Other features include a 2,510 mAh all-day battery, a 5-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 16-megapixel rear camera.

Lastly, the Moto Razr 5G will be priced at EUR 1,500 (approx. Rs 1,30,000) for the single Black color model.