Left Menu
Development News Edition

TRAI chief advocates robust broadband, open systems, local manufacturing

Robust broadband connectivity and indigenously-built inclusive, open platforms are key milestones for the country in coming years, TRAI Chairman R S Sharma said on Wednesday urging India to also seize the domestic manufacturing opportunity by playing on strength of its market and investor-friendly policies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 17:22 IST
TRAI chief advocates robust broadband, open systems, local manufacturing
Representative image

Robust broadband connectivity and indigenously-built inclusive, open platforms are key milestones for the country in the coming years, TRAI Chairman R S Sharma said on Wednesday urging India to also seize the domestic manufacturing opportunity by playing on strength of its market and investor-friendly policies. Sharma exuded confidence that the "right environment and incentives" can propel domestic manufacturing in India, and while China (a production hub) had built an ecosystem over the last 20 years, the "ecosystem can easily shift now very quickly to India".

"...given the right environment and the right incentives, domestic manufacturing in India can take off, and in 20 years China has built that ecosystem, that ecosystem can easily shift now very quickly to India...because you know the international situation... how people are looking at China as a country, as we have a huge advantage," Sharma said speaking at a virtual session organized by Broadband India Forum (BIF), an industry think-tank. The government and the industry will have to work hand-in-hand towards these common objectives, he said.

"...So connectivity...and requiring connectivity, connectivity which is driven by domestic manufacturing is what I would put as my dream number one for India 2025. That should happen," he said. Drawing attention to instances of "weaponization" of users in some of the existing "closed platforms", Sharma stressed the urgency to develop new and open alternatives, backed by an industry coalition. Protocols need to be devised which are specific to a domain, say, e-commerce, e-agriculture, and others, he said.

Stating that closed platforms have their "ills", Sharma added that India must build platforms and protocols which are based on inclusive, open systems using blockchain and new breeds of technology. "Sometimes they start misusing... weaponizing their users. You remember in the differential pricing in 2016, the 'Free Basics' debate, they weaponized their users and I got millions of letters and emails from the users, prompted by Facebook to send that we love Free Basics...so these are some of the ills which are now coming out of these closed platforms, and we need to develop a completely new one, alternative," he said.

Platforms like Aadhaar and UPI need to be replicated in other sectors, and doing so would usher in unique platforms, he said. Sharma further that India presents a strong investment proposition and business case for global players, as is evidenced in the recent spate of fund flow in the communications sector, even in the face of ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"If there was no business case ...imagine in these COVID times also how many international players have tied up with Indian companies. So, we forget that just because some entities may not have money to invest, therefore, there will no investment...That perception is not correct," he said. Many entities are willing to invest long-term in the country's future, backed by their belief that India will be extremely powerful, not only in the military aspect but powerful in a context where the technology drives various facets, he said.

Sharma's policy prescription includes measures to enable broadband through cable TV, the proliferation of wifi networks, open sky policy, all driving towards improved connectivity, a key target for 2025, and an essential ingredient in achieving Digital India objectives. "I see India by 2025 as a country where every person will have access to Broadband. Currently, we have 667 million or thereabouts... we should have an entire 1.3 billion population with access to high-quality broadband," Sharma said.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Inst of Integrative Medicine conducting clinical trials of 3-4 COVID-19 drug formulations: Director

The Jammu-based Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine IIIM is undertaking clinical trials of 3-4 formulations for developing a COVID-19 drug, a senior official had said. The IIIM is also in the final stages of validating a new machine-le...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept. 9

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Conversations on to see Rashid play red-ball cricket, reveals Chris Silverwood

England coach Chris Silverwood on Wednesday said that the team management would hold talks with spinner Adil Rashid regarding making a return to the Test side. Rashid last played a Test for England in January 2019 and the spinner now has be...

Departments directed to ensure officials enrol for compulsory ethics in course

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has directed government departments to ensure that officials enrol for the compulsory Ethics in the Public Service online course offered by the National School of Government NSG.The NS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020