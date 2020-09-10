Left Menu
Development News Edition

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

The LG Magnit features a 163-inch 4K display with self-emissive micrometer-scale pixels that deliver sharper images with a wider viewing angle. LG's Black Coating technology improves contrast and color accuracy while helping to protect the tiny LED pixels from moisture, dust and external impact. The anti-glare and anti-fingerprint Black Coating also minimizes distracting reflections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-09-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 11:10 IST
LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces
Image Credit: LG Electronics

LG Electronics on Thursday launched a new ultra-high-definition Micro LED signage solution, LG MAGNIT, featuring the company's proprietary Black Coating display technology and webOS smart signage platform.

Starting this week, the LG Magnit will be available in key global markets including North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

"With its combination of superior picture quality, expandability and convenient setup, LG MAGNIT is a great Micro LED signage solution for a wide variety of commercial and public spaces, including convention centers, corporate and hotel lobbies, luxury boutiques, broadcast studios, control rooms, exhibition halls and museums," said Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company.

LG Magnit: Features

The Micro LED display features a 163-inch 4K display with self-emissive micrometer-scale pixels that deliver sharper images with a wider viewing angle. LG's Black Coating technology improves contrast and color accuracy while helping to protect the tiny LED pixels from moisture, dust and external shocks. The anti-glare and anti-fingerprint Black Coating also minimizes distracting reflections.

Under the hood, there is an AI-powered α (Alpha) image processor that analyzes the content and optimizes visual output in real-time for delivering spectacular images. Further, the Micro LED display features LG's webOS smart signage platform for intuitive navigation and control. It can smoothly send and receive signals wirelessly, all thanks to LG's non-contact connector technology.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Global death tollThe global death toll from the coronavirus passed 900,000 on Wednesday, as worldwide cases topped 27.7 million, according to a Reuters tally. An average of more th...

Rugby-Australia loosens Wallabies selection policy for 2020

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie will be able to select up to two overseas-based players this season even if they do not qualify under the Giteau law by having played more than 60 tests, Rugby Australia said on Thursday.Australians contracted to...

Wild weather this year shows growing impact of climate change, scientists say

The planet is showing signs its in peril. In recent weeks, the world has seen ferocious wildfires in the U.S. West, torrential rains in Africa, weirdly warm temperatures on the surface of tropical oceans, and record heat waves from Californ...

2 COVID-19 positive undertrials flee from hospital in UP

Two undertrials undergoing treatment at a COVID hospital here on Thursday managed to flee breaking the bathroom window, police said. Rape accused, Rajju and Brijlal, escaped at about 4 am from the hospital, Superintendent of Police Ankit M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020