LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

LG Electronics on Thursday launched a new ultra-high-definition Micro LED signage solution, LG MAGNIT, featuring the company's proprietary Black Coating display technology and webOS smart signage platform.

Starting this week, the LG Magnit will be available in key global markets including North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

"With its combination of superior picture quality, expandability and convenient setup, LG MAGNIT is a great Micro LED signage solution for a wide variety of commercial and public spaces, including convention centers, corporate and hotel lobbies, luxury boutiques, broadcast studios, control rooms, exhibition halls and museums," said Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company.

LG Magnit: Features

The Micro LED display features a 163-inch 4K display with self-emissive micrometer-scale pixels that deliver sharper images with a wider viewing angle. LG's Black Coating technology improves contrast and color accuracy while helping to protect the tiny LED pixels from moisture, dust and external shocks. The anti-glare and anti-fingerprint Black Coating also minimizes distracting reflections.

Under the hood, there is an AI-powered α (Alpha) image processor that analyzes the content and optimizes visual output in real-time for delivering spectacular images. Further, the Micro LED display features LG's webOS smart signage platform for intuitive navigation and control. It can smoothly send and receive signals wirelessly, all thanks to LG's non-contact connector technology.