Moto E7 Plus tipped to come with Snapdragon 460 SoC, 48MP dual camera

A fresh leak has suggested that the Moto E7 Plus will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset and a 48-megapixel dual-camera system. The leak has also revealed other key specifications and price details of the upcoming budget-phone from Motorola.

According to WinFuture, the Moto E7 Plus will boast a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 1600x720-pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and a waterdrop notch that houses an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

As already mentioned the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. A 5,000 mAh battery with 10W MicroUSB charging support will fuel the device.

On the camera front, the Moto E7 Plus is said to have a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 48-megapixel main lens with f/1.7 aperture Night Vision and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

As seen in the leaked renders, there are three side keys for power on/off, volume up/down and the third one may be a dedicated Google Assistant button. The images also confirm the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lastly, the Moto E7 Plus is said to carry a price tag of EUR149 (approx. Rs 13,000) for the 64GB storage model.