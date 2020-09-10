Left Menu
Development News Edition

China says ambassador hacked in 'like' of pornographic tweet

A human rights advocate on Twitter posted a screenshot on Wednesday showing that Chinese Ambassador Liu Xiaoming had liked the post. The embassy responded quickly, sharing a statement Wednesday night saying, "Recently, some anti-China elements viciously attacked Ambassador Liu Xiaoming's Twitter account and employed despicable methods to deceive the public.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 10-09-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 14:32 IST
China says ambassador hacked in 'like' of pornographic tweet
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom has demanded that Twitter investigate after its ambassador's official account liked a pornographic post on the social media platform. A human rights advocate on Twitter posted a screenshot on Wednesday showing that Chinese Ambassador Liu Xiaoming had liked the post.

The embassy responded quickly, sharing a statement Wednesday night saying, "Recently, some anti-China elements viciously attacked Ambassador Liu Xiaoming's Twitter account and employed despicable methods to deceive the public. The Embassy has reported this to Twitter company and urged the latter to make thorough investigations and handle this matter seriously." Twitter declined to comment on the incident. The ambassador's official Twitter account currently shows only two likes, both of which are the ambassador's own tweets.

Like most popular overseas social media platforms, Twitter is blocked in China, while Chinese social media such as Weibo, China's version of Twitter, steer well clear of controversial topics to avoid repercussions from the authorities. However, Chinese officials, particularly in the foreign ministry, have recently taken to Twitter and other social media to advocate for China's official positions, denigrate critics and counter criticisms over human rights, foreign policy and other issues.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra Governor expresses displeasure at BMC's demolition drive at Kangana Ranaut's office

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari had summoned Ajoy Mehta, the Special Advisor to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey, last evening and expressed his displeasure over the demolition drive by BMC at Kangana Ranauts Pali Hill office....

BJP asks members not to take name of party or OFBJP name during US election campaign

By Kumar Gaurav The BJP has instructed its members in the US to not use the partys name or that of the Overseas Friends of BJP-USA in the presidential polls there.BJP Foreign Affairs Department Chairman Vijay Chauthaiwale, speaking to ANI, ...

Nigeria's total public debt stock increased by about N2.38 trillion, says DMO

the Debt Management Office DMO on Wednesday has announced that Nigerias total public debt stock increased by about N2.38 trillion, as of June 30, according to a news report by Premium Times.In a statement, in Abuja, the agency said that the...

2 members of gang involved in duping nearly 800 people arrested

The police have arrested two members of a gang involved in allegedly duping nearly 800 people by promising them lucky draw gifts for payment of a certain amount, officials said on ThursdayThe accused have been identified as Sunny Goel 28, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020