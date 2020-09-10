Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro with Kirin A1 SoC, 2-weeks battery life launched

At its annual Developer Conference, Huawei today unveiled the Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch alongside several other products including the HarmonyOS 2.0, EMUI 11, and FreeBuds Pro.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro has two variants- a Sport variant with silicon straps priced starting EUR 329 and a Classic model with a leather strap which is priced at EUR 349. The smartwatch will be available for purchase later this month.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro: Specs and Features

The smartwatch sports a 1.39-inch circular OLED display with a 454 x 454-pixel resolution and 5ATM water-resistance rating. It features two physical buttons (power and function button), just like its predecessors and is powered by Kirin A1 chipset along with 32MB RAM and 4GB onboard storage.

Health functions onboard the smartwatch include Huawei TruSeen 4.0+ technology for 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor for measuring blood oxygen saturation levels, TruSleep 2.0 technology to monitor sleep quality and Huawei TruRelax technology for all-day stress monitoring. The watch provides 100 workout modes including 17 professional and 85 custom modes.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro runs the company's LiteOS and packs a 455mAh battery that lasts up to two weeks on typical usage and 30 hours when GPS is on. With 5 minutes of wireless quick charge, the watch lasts up to 10 hours.

For wireless connectivity, the smartwatch features NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, and built-in GPS. The watch is compatible with devices running Android 4.4+ and iOS 9.0 or later versions. Other notable features onboard the watch include weather updates, alarm, music playback, remote shutter, Route Back and quick photo transfer.