Moto G9 Plus arrives with 64MP quad-cam and 5,000mAh battery

Motorola has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Moto G9 Plus, with an HDR10 display, a 64-megapixel quad camera and a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging capability.

The Moto G9 Plus is available in Brazil in two color variants- Rose Gold and Indigo Blue and carries a price tag of BRL 2,499 (approx. Rs 34,500) for the only 4GB+128GB storage model.

As for the specifications, the Moto G9 Plus features a 6.8-inch FHD + Max Vision HDR10 Super Screen and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core chipset paired with Adreno 618 GPU and 4GB RAM and boots Android 10.

In terms of optics, the Moto G9 Plus houses a quad-camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel main lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 118-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear camera supports 4K Ultra HD recording at 30fps. On the front, it comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The phone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with TurboPower 30W fast-charging support. For network and connectivity, the device features 4G LTE, WiFi802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack.