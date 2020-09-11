Left Menu
Development News Edition

IBM says U.S. should adopt new export controls on facial recognition systems

IBM Corp said on Friday the U.S. Commerce Department should adopt new controls to limit the export of facial recognition systems to repressive regimes that can be used to commit human rights violations. The company said in a statement the United States should institute new export limits on "the type of facial recognition system most likely to be used in mass surveillance systems, racial profiling or other human rights violations." In July, the Commerce Department had sought public comments on whether to adopt new export license requirements for facial recognition software and other biometric systems used in surveillance.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 17:34 IST
IBM says U.S. should adopt new export controls on facial recognition systems
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

IBM Corp said on Friday the U.S. Commerce Department should adopt new controls to limit the export of facial recognition systems to repressive regimes that can be used to commit human rights violations.

The company said in a statement the United States should institute new export limits on "the type of facial recognition system most likely to be used in mass surveillance systems, racial profiling or other human rights violations." In July, the Commerce Department had sought public comments on whether to adopt new export license requirements for facial recognition software and other biometric systems used in surveillance. Comments are due by Sept. 15.

Christopher Padilla, IBM's vice president for government and regulatory affairs, told Reuters the U.S. government should focus on "one to many" systems that could be used to pick dissidents out of a crowd or for mass surveillance, rather than "facial identification" systems that allow a user to unlock an iPhone or board an airplane. IBM said the Commerce Department should control "export of both the high-resolution cameras used to collect data and the software algorithms used to analyze and match that data against a database of images" and argued it should "limit the ability of certain foreign governments to obtain the large-scale computing components required to implement an integrated facial recognition system."

The company's written comments did not identify specific governments but said "controls on the most powerful types of facial recognition technology should be focused on those countries that have a history of human rights abuses." The Commerce Department's July notice said China "has deployed facial recognition technology in the Xinjiang region, in which there has been repression, mass arbitrary detention and high technology surveillance against Uighurs, Kazakhs and other members of Muslim minority groups."

The department has added dozens of Chinese companies and entities to an economic blacklist that it said were implicated in human rights violations regarding China's treatment of Uighurs, including video surveillance firm Hikvision , as well as leaders in facial recognition technology SenseTime Group Ltd and Megvii Technology. China has denied mistreating people in Xinjiang.

IBM said the Commerce Department should also restrict access to online image databases that can be used to train facial recognition systems. In June, IBM told the U.S. Congress it would stop offering facial recognition software and opposes any use of such technology for purposes of mass surveillance and racial profiling. The company also called for new federal rules to hold police more accountable for misconduct.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Players left bemused as fans jeer moment of silence in season opener

National Football League NFL players were left confused by the boos that rained down from the stands at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday when the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans stood together for social justice ahead of the season opene...

Thailand finds second coronavirus infection after long absence

Thai health authorities on Friday confirmed another coronavirus infection had been detected in the country, in an Uzbek professional soccer player, eight days after the virus resurfaced following a more than three-month absence. The man was...

ANALYSIS-Free speech, gun rights on collision course in United States, some legal experts say

The robust American traditions of free speech and gun rights are clashing at anti-racism protests this year in a way rarely seen before in the United States, legal scholars and law enforcement leaders say.The First Amendment of the United S...

IPL 13: Training and living in the bubble is very different, says Chahal

By Nitin Srivastava Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal feels that this years Indian Premier League IPL will be very different from the usual as there are many challenges for players to deal with due to the coronavirus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020