Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banks need to increase focus on AI, data management: IDRBT

The paper aims to support banks in their AI journey, recommends a framework and strategy for the successful adoption of the technology. It stresses the urgent need for banks to assess their AI readiness using an AI maturity model and increase focus on the AI strategy, data management, internal digitisation, talent creation, and developing safe systems.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 22:08 IST
Banks need to increase focus on AI, data management: IDRBT
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The banking sector needs to increase focus on the artificial intelligence strategy, data management, internal digitisation, talent creation and developing safe systems, the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT) said on Friday. Established by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 1996, IDRBT spearheads efforts in providing state-of-the-art technologies for the country's banking and financial sector.

Underlining the role and potential of AI in transforming India's BFSI sector, IDRBT released a 'white paper' titled "AI in Banking: A Primer" in association with Microsoft India at an event on Friday. BFSI stands for banking, financial services and insurance. The paper aims to support banks in their AI journey, recommends a framework and strategy for the successful adoption of the technology.

It stresses the urgent need for banks to assess their AI readiness using an AI maturity model and increase focus on the AI strategy, data management, internal digitisation, talent creation, and developing safe systems. It also introduces an AI maturity assessment model developed by Microsoft. IDRBT in association with Microsoft has worked out a framework and strategy for the successful adoption of AI for accelerated innovation and growth, according to a statement.

"IDRBT urges the BFSI organisations to increase focus on the AI strategy, data management, internal digitisation, talent creation and developing safe systems to improve their AI readiness," it said. AI is the collection of data, algorithms, and computing power to enable machines to emulate human capabilities and act with higher levels of intelligence.

IDRBT Director A S Ramasastri said that in the coming years, artificial intelligence in banking is expected to be as normal as using any office productivity tools. "AI in combination with cloud computing, IoT (internet of things), blockchain, 5G and emerging technologies will increase customer experience and agility in product release. We are confident these technology collaborations will draw synergies across stakeholders," Ramasastri said. In the foreword to the paper, Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari said the new normal has accelerated data and AI adoption manifold, and this has clearly shown the benefits of investing in a tech-enabled future. This is enabling organisations, individuals and governments across the country and the world to not only rebound stronger from the crisis, but to reimagine a new future.

"The banking and financial services industry has been at the heart of this change. A critical determinant of India's economic success, we've seen the sector embrace large-scale digital transformation in the past few months, paving the way for the future of banking in India," he said. Maheshwari further said creating an AI-ready ecosystem that enables everyone to leverage the technology for productivity and growth is an imperative for India to leapfrog into the future.

AI in banking also showcases successful use cases of public and private banks in the country that are already deploying the technology effectively. These include State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Citi Bank, the release said. AI is demonstrating a huge impact for the early adopters at three fundamental levels — the processes they adopt, their products and services and user experience, it added.

The paper said there are some challenges that need to be addressed to increase the adoption of AI in the Indian banking and finance industry. These include training existing manpower in new skills, making the current banking processes adaptable with AI, increasing the capacity of customers to use AI systems, and ensuring data protection and privacy.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Nord Stream 2 should not be used to punish Russia, says German state leader

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany should not be used to punish Moscow over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the leader of the German state where the pipeline is due to come ashore said on Friday. The Kremlin h...

9/11 attack served as reminder of Americans ability to unite in times of tragedy: Harris

The 911 terrorist attacks that took the lives of nearly 3,000 innocent Americans serves as a reminder of countrys ability to unite in times of tragedy and crisis, Indian-American Senator and Democratic Partys vice presidential nominee Kamal...

Jewellery shop looted in broad daylight in Aligarh

A Jewellery shop was looted in broad daylight by three robbers, police said on Friday. The incident of the robbery was captured on CCTV.Speaking to media, Senior Superintendent of Police SSP, Aligarh Muniraj G said, Three persons came on a ...

US will decide its Afghanistan policy based on peace talks results: State dept

Washington US, September 11 ANISputnik The United States will decide on its policy and relations with Afghanistan based on the agreements reached during the upcoming peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban movement,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020