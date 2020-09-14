Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-Nvidia's Arm deal sparks quick backlash in chip industry

Nvidia Corp's $40 billion agreement to acquire Arm Ltd from SoftBank Group Corp is likely to meet strong opposition from Nvidia's chip industry rivals, analysts say, with murmurs of protest emerging in South Korea and China within hours of the deal's announcement. Arm has unparalleled reach as a supplier of designs and intellectual property to most of the global semiconductor industry, licensing its technology to customers such as Intel Corp, Qualcomm Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd who increasingly compete with Nvidia.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 10:33 IST
ANALYSIS-Nvidia's Arm deal sparks quick backlash in chip industry
Representative image

Nvidia Corp's $40 billion agreement to acquire Arm Ltd from SoftBank Group Corp is likely to meet strong opposition from Nvidia's chip industry rivals, analysts say, with murmurs of protest emerging in South Korea and China within hours of the deal's announcement.

Arm has unparalleled reach as a supplier of designs and intellectual property to most of the global semiconductor industry, licensing its technology to customers such as Intel Corp, Qualcomm Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd who increasingly compete with Nvidia. Arm's open approach of licensing its designs to all comers has turned the 160 billion chips sold based on its technology into a huge ecosystem of devices from smart phones to smart toasters.

Nvidia's deal would put Arm under the control of a U.S.-based combatant amid a battle between the United States and China, which is rushing to develop a domestic semiconductor industry while U.S. officials seek to stem its rise. Geoff Blaber, vice president of research for the Americas with CCS Insights, said the deal "will rightly face huge opposition" from Arm's customers.

"An acquisition by Nvidia would be detrimental to Arm and its ecosystem," Blaber said. "Independence is critical to the ongoing success of Arm and once that is compromised, its value will start to erode." Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang and Arm Chief Executive Simon Segars told Reuters in an interview that Nvidia will retain Arm's United Kingdom headquarters - which exempt it from many U.S. export control laws - and open licensing model.

Huang also said that Nvidia will expand the model by licensing some of Nvidia's designs - including its graphical processing unit, or GPU, technology - through Arm's network of silicon partners. That move would in theory allow those companies to compete with Nvidia. Nvidia "took great pains to emphasize that Arm will continue to act as a neutral supplier, and it must not interfere with any of Arm's licensing efforts, even if some Arm customers compete with Nvidia," said Linley Gwennap, principal analyst at The Linley Group.

But the deal immediately provoked skepticism in the hours after it was announced. "China is going to hate it," said one Chinese chip executive, noting that American companies working with Arm to create server chips would likely have a harder time selling in China if Arm had an American parent company.

South Korean chip industry officials and experts said that Nvidia's Arm buy would intensify Nvidia's competition with Samsung, Qualcomm and others in self-driving cars and other future technologies, while raising concerns that Arm could hike licensing fees for competitors. "Arm customers may try to find alternatives to Arm for the longer term," a chip industry source in Korea said.

Park Jea-gun, head of the Korean Society of Semiconductor & Display Technology, said the move marks an attempt by Nvidia to make an even deeper foray into the automotive chip market, where self-driving cars are set to take off and where Samsung and Qualcomm are making big pushes. "A formidable competitor will emerge in the automotive processor chip market," Park said.

CCS Insights' Blaber said Nvidia's deal could also drive chip companies toward RISC-V, an open-source alternative technology that is supported by a nonprofit foundation but not controlled by any one entity. A source at one U.S. company using Arm designs said the move would likely accelerate an industry shift already under way from Arm designs to RISC-V. "This will only intensify that," the person familiar with the matter said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Lombard inks bancassurance tie up with Yes Bank

Private sector general insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd on Monday said it has entered into a bancassurance tie-up with Yes Bank for selling its insurance products. The partnership will provide the banks diverse customer b...

Second ODI loss a real punch in the guts for Australia: Warne

The 24-run loss to England in the low-scoring second ODI here must have been a real punch in the guts for Australia, says spin legend Shane Warne. After England posted 231 for nine on a surface on which runs were hard to come by, Australia ...

Killing of Mandya temple priests: Five arrested

Five people have been arrested in connection with the murder of three temple priests in Mandya after a brief encounter in the wee hours of Monday, police said. We have arrested five people while four others are absconding. In all, there are...

Microsoft's proposal to partner TikTok in US rejected, Oracle wins bid

Satya Nadella-led Microsoft lost a bid to acquire TikTok in the US after the Chinese owner of the video-sharing platform chose Oracle to be its technology partner for its American operations, ahead of the September 20 deadline set by Presid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020