Samsung announces 'Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan' event on Sept 23

After releasing Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Watch 3, a couple of tablets, and more in the last few weeks, Samsung has now announced 'Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan' a virtual presentation for September 23.

Titled 'Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan', it is a fairly obvious hint that it will mark the official reveal of the rumored Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, The Verge reported.

Leaks and rumors have suggested it will retain some hardware specs of the standard S20 -- like a 120Hz display and Snapdragon 865 processor -- but will make downgrades elsewhere (like a 1080p resolution) to help drive down the price below the flagship. As for exactly what that price will be, we're not yet sure.

