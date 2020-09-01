Left Menu
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 users can partially fold the device to take it into Flex Mode for a completely hands-free experience. When in Flex Mode, users can capture videos and photographs from different angles, without even holding the phone. The Flex view also allows for a hands-free video call with Google Duo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 01-09-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 20:43 IST
Flex Mode, Dual Preview and more: Here's everything about Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung today introduced its third-generation foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, in a virtual event. The foldable device comes with two displays, a 12-megapixel triple camera system, a 4,500mAh battery and several new features like Dual Preview and Flex Mode.

Starting today, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is available for pre-order Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze color options and custom hinge options and will go on sale on September 18, carrying a whopping USD 1,999 ( Rs 1.46 lakhs) price tag. There is also a Thom Browne Edition which is available for pre-order in select markets and will be available for purchase from September 25 at USD 3,299.

Samsung is also providing Z Fold 2 owners exclusive access to premier services like 24/7, one-on-one assistance from the product experts team and Samsung Care+ which provides one-time device protection against accidental damage within one year of purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: What's new?

When folded, Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a smartphone with a 6.2-inch (15.81cm) HD+ Super AMOLED display and when unfolded, the device turns into a tablet with a 7.6-inch (19.27cm) QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED main display with 120Hz refresh. The main display is made from Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass that offers smooth flexibility while the hinge allows users to unfold the phone at different angles.

On the performance front, the device adopts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus octa-core processor paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB/512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device packs a 4500mAh battery with support for fast wired and wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare.

In terms of optics, the device features a triple camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with Super Speed Dual Pixel AF and OIS and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. It houses a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the cover and as well as on the inner display.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 also brings several new features to increase users' productivity. These include:

Flex Mode

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 users can partially fold the device to take it into Flex Mode for a completely hands-free experience. When in Flex Mode, users can capture videos and photographs from different angles, without even holding the phone. The Flex view also allows for a hands-free video call with Google Duo.

Multi-tasking

The foldable phone-cum-tablet allows users to open an app on the cover display and then unfold the device to view it on the larger display. With the upgraded multi-window layout and App Continuity, users can simultaneously use two apps and then move it to the main display where they can split the screen and open a third app with App Pair.

Dual Preview

The Main Screen and the Cover Screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 can be used simultaneously for Dual Preview. For instance, when capturing a shot on the main display, users can give their subjects a preview of the shot on the cover to make sure they like it.

