Amitabh Bachchan to lend voice on Alexa devices

When launched next year, customers in India can easily invoke the Amitabh Bachchan voice experience by just asking Alexa and instantly getting their favourite superstar's voice responding to popular requests, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 15:44 IST
Image Credit: IANS

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has partnered with Amazon and will lend his voice for a unique user experience on Alexa-enabled devices. Amazon, in a blog post, said the company and Amitabh Bachchan have collaborated to create a unique celebrity voice experience.

"Customers in India will be able to access Mr Bachchan's iconic voice on Alexa by purchasing the Amitabh Bachchan voice experience. This feature will only be available next year," it said. The Amazon Alexa team will work closely with Bachchan to capture the iconic voice and deliver a unique voice experience to customers. It will include popular offerings including jokes, weather, shayaris, motivational quotes and advice, the blog said.

When launched next year, customers in India can easily invoke the Amitabh Bachchan voice experience by just asking Alexa and instantly getting their favourite superstar's voice responding to popular requests, it added. "Technology has always given me an opportunity to adapt to new forms. Be it in movies, TV shows, podcasts and now, I am excited to create this voice experience in partnership with Amazon and Alexa.

"With voice technology, we are building something to engage more effectively with my audience and well-wishers," Bachchan said. Amazon's digital assistant Alexa is available on Echo devices, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, Fire TV Edition apart from the free Alexa app and Amazon shopping app (Android only).

In addition, several third-party devices like mobile phones, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, wearables and smart TVs also come with Alexa built-in. "Mr Bachchan's voice is truly memorable for any Indian who has grown up with Bollywood. This combination delivers a perfect pitch to further delight and simplify the lives of our customers. We are excited to see how our customers will respond when they use Alexa and hear his voice," Puneesh Kumar, country leader for Alexa, Amazon India, said.

