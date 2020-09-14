Realme C17 to debut globally on September 21; detailed specs leaked

Realme's first mid-level premium smartphone in the C series, the Realme C17, will make its global debut in Bangladesh on September 21st at 12:00 PM, the company announced in an Instagram post on Monday.

According to the company's post, the Realme C17 is confirmed to come with a 90Hz ultra-smooth display, powerful performance and a stylish design.

While the company has revealed very little information about the upcoming mid-level premium smartphone, the detailed specifications of the Realme C17 have already surfaced online.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, better known as stufflistings, the Realme C17 will come in Navy Blue and Lake Green color options. It is said to feature a 6.5-inch single punch-hole display and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the phone will pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 octa-core chipset paired with Adreno 610 GPU.

Coming to the camera department, the phone will house an AI quad-camera array comprising of a 13-megapixel main shooter with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degrees field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel B&W portrait lens. On the front, it hosts an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Another leaker who goes by the name 'the_tech_guy" on Twitter has also shared key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The Realme C17 is said to be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging and will come with an IPS LCD display, 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.