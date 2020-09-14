Left Menu
Development News Edition

Realme C17 to debut globally on September 21; detailed specs leaked

While the company has revealed very little information about the upcoming mid-level premium smartphone, the detailed specifications of the Realme C17 have already surfaced online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 15:50 IST
Realme C17 to debut globally on September 21; detailed specs leaked
Image Credit: Twitter (@_the_tech_guy)

Realme's first mid-level premium smartphone in the C series, the Realme C17, will make its global debut in Bangladesh on September 21st at 12:00 PM, the company announced in an Instagram post on Monday.

According to the company's post, the Realme C17 is confirmed to come with a 90Hz ultra-smooth display, powerful performance and a stylish design.

View this post on Instagram

বাংলাদেশ ফার্স্ট! ডিয়ার রিয়েলমি ফ্যানস, টেক ট্রেন্ডি ফ্যানদের কথা মাথায় রেখে সারাবিশ্বে সবার আগে বাংলাদেশে লঞ্চ হচ্ছে মিড লেভেল প্রিমিয়াম স্মার্টফোন! realme এর সি সিরিজের প্রথম মিড লেভেল প্রিমিয়াম স্মার্টফোন realme C17 থাকবে 90Hz আলট্রা স্মুথ ডিসপ্লে, পাওয়ারফুল পারফরমেন্স আর স্টাইলিশ ডিজাইন! ২১ সেপ্টেম্বর বেলা ১২টায় ফার্স্ট গ্লোবাল লঞ্চ ইভেন্টে অংশ নিয়ে জিতে নিন মিড লেভেল প্রিমিয়াম স্মার্টফোন realme C17 সহ অসংখ্য আকর্ষণীয় পুরস্কার! অংশগ্রহণের জন্য ক্লিকঃ https://rebrand.ly/Global_Launch_realme_C17 পাশাপাশি, গুগলে realme C17 সার্চ করে, স্ক্রিনশট কমেন্ট বক্সে পোস্ট করে জিতে নিন মিড লেভেল প্রিমিয়াম স্মার্টফোন realme C17। প্রতিযোগিতা চলবে ২১ সেপ্টেম্বর রাত ৮টা পর্যন্ত! #realmeC17 #90HzDisplay_SmootherthanEver #DaretoLeap

A post shared by realme Bangladesh (@realmebangladeshofficial) on

While the company has revealed very little information about the upcoming mid-level premium smartphone, the detailed specifications of the Realme C17 have already surfaced online.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, better known as stufflistings, the Realme C17 will come in Navy Blue and Lake Green color options. It is said to feature a 6.5-inch single punch-hole display and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the phone will pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 octa-core chipset paired with Adreno 610 GPU.

Coming to the camera department, the phone will house an AI quad-camera array comprising of a 13-megapixel main shooter with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degrees field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel B&W portrait lens. On the front, it hosts an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Another leaker who goes by the name 'the_tech_guy" on Twitter has also shared key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The Realme C17 is said to be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging and will come with an IPS LCD display, 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

L&T Construction bags several orders in domestic market

Infrastructure major Larsen Toubro LT said on Monday its construction arm has got orders across business segments in the domestic market. Its buildings and factories business has secured a design-and-build order from a client to construct ...

Turkey: Survey ship at heart of Med row at port for resupply

Turkeys top diplomat says a research ship at the center of a diplomatic row with Greece pulled back to shore to resupply but that its survey of hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean will continue. Speaking Monday, Foreign Minis...

Asked on Arm deal, UK says will take appropriate action

Britain will not hesitate to take appropriate action over a takeover if it has a significant impact on the country, a government spokesman said, when asked about Nvidia Corps 40 billion deal for chip designer Arm. ARM is an important part o...

Vietnam sentences brothers to death over bloody land clash

A Vietnamese court sentenced two brothers to death and handed prison terms or probation to 27 others on Monday, for their roles in the high-profile killings of three policemen in a clash over land rights, the security ministry and a lawyer ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020