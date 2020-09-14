Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU, China sign food protection deal ahead of challenging summit

The European Union and China signed a deal on Monday to protect each other's exported food and drinks items from feta cheese to Pixian bean paste ahead of challenging discussions on trade, climate change and human rights at an online summit.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 16:35 IST
EU, China sign food protection deal ahead of challenging summit

The European Union and China signed a deal on Monday to protect each other's exported food and drinks items from feta cheese to Pixian bean paste ahead of challenging discussions on trade, climate change and human rights at an online summit. The two sides will respect the names of 100 European regional food designations and 100 Chinese equivalents, meaning for example that China will only allow "champagne" to be used on sparkling wine from the French region of that name.

China was the third-largest destination for EU agricultural and food products in 2019, worth 14.5 billion euros ($17.2 billion). The new deal is a trade coup for Europe as U.S., Australian or New Zealand producers will no longer be able to use the protected names on their exports to China, although there is a transition period for certain cheeses.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, with the EU's chief executive and chairman, will hold talks from 1200 GMT on more taxing topics in a summit that was to have been held in the German city of Leipzig. "Time for real action to address imbalances and to show global leadership," European Council President Charles Michel, who chairs EU summits, said on Twitter before the meeting.

European attitudes have hardened towards Beijing because of the novel coronavirus, which many scientists believe originated in China, and because of a new security law on Hong Kong that the West says curtails basic rights. The EU wants stronger commitments on climate change from China, the world's top polluter.

The two regional powers are also struggling to seal an investment agreement by the end of the year, to give European companies greater access to the Chinese market and to prevent the EU increasing trade defences. "We hope the European Union will carefully reconsider characterising China as a systemic rival," China's diplomatic mission to the bloc said on Twitter, referring to the EU position that Beijing is becoming a rival as much as a partner.

"Confrontation and rivalry will not make the world a better place to live in," the Chinese mission said. ($1 = 0.8434 euros)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

FilMe introduces QR code-based technology to watch films

Mumbai Maharashtra India, September 14 ANINewsVoir Innovations are an eclectic mix of a new technology, an old problem, and a big idea. The ubiquitous QR code used for making payments can now be used for watching films. The revolutionary in...

UK's Johnson faces revolt over plan to break Brexit treaty

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will try to persuade rebellious lawmakers in his party to vote on Monday for a bill that would break international law by breaching parts of the Brexit divorce deal and that Brussels says will wreck trad...

Prahlada S Patel inaugurates Sangeet Sandhya programme

Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism IC Shri Prahlada Singh Patel inaugurated a Sangeet Sandhya programme as a part of the 550th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji yesterday in New Delhi. While inaugurating t...

L&T Construction bags several orders in domestic market

Infrastructure major Larsen Toubro LT said on Monday its construction arm has got orders across business segments in the domestic market. Its buildings and factories business has secured a design-and-build order from a client to construct ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020