OnePlus Nord 6/64GB model first sale set for Sept 21 via Amazon

The OnePlus Nord will now be available in the 6GB+64GB memory configuration in addition to the existing 8/128GB and 12/256GB storage models in India. The new Amazon-exclusive storage variant carries a price tag of Rs 24,999 and will go on sale on September 21.

OnePlus Nord: Specs and features

The OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone adopts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage and runs OxygenOS based on Android 10.

Nord features a dual punch-hole selfie camera that includes a 32-megapixel lens powered by the Sony IMX616 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 105-degrees field-of-view. Whereas, the quad rear camera system at the back comprises a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degrees FOV, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone is fuelled by a 4,100mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T that takes the battery level from zero to 70 percent in just 30 minutes. Connectivity options onboard the OnePlus Nord include Dual nano-SIM slot, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band), NFC, and USB Type-C port.