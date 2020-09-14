Three youths knocked down dead by over-speeding car on Peripheral expressway

Three youths were crushed to death by an over-speeding car on Peripheral Expressway near Muradnagar in Ghaziabad, said police on Monday. The victims were identified as Deepak 20, Karamvir, 19, and Priyanshu, 17, all residents of Ghaziabad, said police.

The trio was preparing for the upcoming recruitment of constables in Delhi Police and used to undertake running practice daily on the expressway for their physical test, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun. After doing their practice last evening, Deepak and Karamvir offered to drop Priyanshu near his village a few kilometers ahead on the Expressway as it was getting dark, said Jadaun.

As the youths were heading to Priyanshu's Basant Pur Sainthli village, the one driving the motorcycle received a call on his mobile and he stopped the vehicle on the left side of the road to take it. Even as he was talking on the phone, an over-speeding car hit the motorcycle from behind, critically injuring all three youths.

On getting the information, police rushed to the spot and took them to a nearby hospital, where all three died during the treatment. Police later detained the erring car driver Shourya and his friends Lakhshy and Madhur, all residents of Patel Nagar in Ghaziabad.

The police said the trio were "fond of car racing" and used to take long joy rides on the expressway on a daily basis. The police have lodged an FIR and are investigating the case.