Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three youths knocked down dead by over-speeding car on Peripheral expressway

After doing their practice last evening, Deepak and Karamvir offered to drop Priyanshu near his village a few kilometers ahead on the Expressway as it was getting dark, said Jadaun. As the youths were heading to Priyanshu’s Basant Pur Sainthli village, the one driving the motorcycle received a call on his mobile and he stopped the vehicle on the left side of the road to take it.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 14-09-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 23:16 IST
Three youths knocked down dead by over-speeding car on Peripheral expressway
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three youths were crushed to death by an over-speeding car on Peripheral Expressway near Muradnagar in Ghaziabad, said police on Monday. The victims were identified as Deepak 20, Karamvir, 19, and Priyanshu, 17, all residents of Ghaziabad, said police.

The trio was preparing for the upcoming recruitment of constables in Delhi Police and used to undertake running practice daily on the expressway for their physical test, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun. After doing their practice last evening, Deepak and Karamvir offered to drop Priyanshu near his village a few kilometers ahead on the Expressway as it was getting dark, said Jadaun.

As the youths were heading to Priyanshu's Basant Pur Sainthli village, the one driving the motorcycle received a call on his mobile and he stopped the vehicle on the left side of the road to take it. Even as he was talking on the phone, an over-speeding car hit the motorcycle from behind, critically injuring all three youths.

On getting the information, police rushed to the spot and took them to a nearby hospital, where all three died during the treatment. Police later detained the erring car driver Shourya and his friends Lakhshy and Madhur, all residents of Patel Nagar in Ghaziabad.

The police said the trio were "fond of car racing" and used to take long joy rides on the expressway on a daily basis. The police have lodged an FIR and are investigating the case.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand MLAs being tested for COVID-19 ahead of monsoon session

COVID-19 tests are being held in Jharkhand assembly ahead of monsoon session which is slated to start from September 18.Assembly Speaker Ravindranath Mahto has called for mandatory coronavirus test. Only those with negative test result will...

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya ditches car for pedal power to reach Parliament

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya ditched his car and reached the Parliament House on a bicycle as the monsoon session kicked off on Monday. With new energy and enthusiasm, towards Parliament House for Monsoon Session... MonsoonSession, twee...

Pakistani Prime Minister suggests chemical castration for rapists

Pakistans Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday he would like convicted rapists to be publicly executed or chemically castrated, reacting to a question on the rape of a woman on a highway last week that has caused uproar in the South Asi...

BKU carries out demonstration rally in Ghaziabad against land acquisition by CPWD

Scores of Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU workers on Monday carried out a protest march on the road near Hapur Chungi intersection here demanding higher compensation for their agricultural land acquired by the Central Public Works Department CPWD....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020