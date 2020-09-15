Redmi 9i arrives in India; price starts at Rs 8,299; first sale on Sept 18

Xiaomi has launched yet another budget smartphone, the Redmi 9i, in India. The entry-level phone comes with an HD+ display, Helio G25 processor and a 5,000mAh battery.

Starting September 18, the Redmi 9i will go on sale in Nature Green, Sea Blue and Midnight Black color options via mi.com, Flipkart and retail outlets across the country. The phone's 4GB+64GB model is priced at Rs 8,299 and the 4GB+128GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs 9,299.

Design and Display

The Redmi 9i sports a 3D Unibody design and 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with TUV Rheinland-certified Reading Mode 2.0 and Face Unlock feature for biometric authentication.

Performance

The Redmi 9i packs MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core chipset with HyperEngine Game technology and 4GB RAM. For storage, the phone comes with up to 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The phone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh Enhanced Lifespan Battery that is claimed to last up to 2 days on a single charge and runs Android 10-based MIUI 12 that brings Dark Mode to the budget phone.

Optics

In terms of optics, the Redmi 9i houses a 5-megapixel notched selfie camera with Portrait Mode and a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and AI scene detection that recognizes 32 different scenes including 5 India specific such as cows, temples and jewelry, etc.