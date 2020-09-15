Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sony introduces A7C compact full-frame mirrorless camera, priced at USD 1799

Sony Electronics has announced Alpha 7C, a new camera that is also the smallest model in the company's Alpha range of full-frame mirrorless cameras.

ANI | California | Updated: 15-09-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 22:29 IST
Sony introduces A7C compact full-frame mirrorless camera, priced at USD 1799
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Sony Electronics has announced Alpha 7C, a new camera that is also the smallest model in the company's Alpha range of full-frame mirrorless cameras. The A7C measures 4.9 inches x 2.8 inches x 2.2 inches and weighs 509g. The new camera has a 24.2-megapixel full-frame sensor. The Alpha 7C can shoot up to 10fps with autoexposure.

"We are committed to creating the best tools possible, based on the needs of our customers," said Neal Manowitz, deputy president of Imaging Products and Solutions Americas, Sony Electronics in an official statement. "The new Alpha 7C camera and FE 28-60mm F4-5.6 zoom lens pack many of our most advanced imaging technologies in a brand new design that is the smallest and lightest full-frame camera and lens system in the world," he added.

The camera priced at USD 1799, also has a USB Type-C connector that supports SuperSpeed USB 5Gbps. It allows fast transfer of images during PC remote shooting and power supply from external mobile batteries. (ANI)

Also Read: Sony developing series on actor Marisol Nichols' undercover work fighting sex trafficking

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sony

TRENDING

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Biden appeals to critical Latino voters on Florida campaign swing

Democrat Joe Biden on Tuesday made his first campaign visit of the year to Florida, where opinion polls show a tight race against President Donald Trump amid signs of lagging support for Biden among the battleground states crucial Hispanic ...

Baseball-MLB moves World Series into neutral-site bubble

The World Series will be played in a neutral-site bubble with teams moving into the Texas Rangers new home in Arlington, Texas to avoid potential disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, said Major League Baseball on Tuesday. It marks the fi...

Amma canteens running successfully amid COVID-19 pandemic: AIADMK MLA

VPB Paramasivam, AIADMK MLA from Tamil Nadus Vedasandur constituency on Tuesday said that Amma canteens in the state were running successfully amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The travel of farmers in the state were not disturbed at all ...

U.N. chief to appoint special envoy to broker peace in Libya

The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday asked Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint a special envoy to broker peace in Libya, although Russia and China abstained from voting on the resolution that also extended the U.N. mission in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020