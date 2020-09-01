Sony developing series on actor Marisol Nichols' undercover work fighting sex trafficking

Sony Pictures Television is planning a series based on "Riverdale" star Marisol Nichols' work as an undercover agent in the fight against sex trafficking. According to Deadline, the network has optioned the rights to her story.

Nichols is attached as an executive producer and will likely star in the yet-untitled project. The 46-year-old actor, who plays Hermione Lodge on the CW series, had opened up about her work as an undercover agent in a Marie Claire article, published in May.

Nichols had revealed in the article that she's been working with the FBI, Operation Underground Railroad, and local law enforcement to hunt child sex predators for the past five years. "These guys look like normal people. And you’re pretending that you just happily and eagerly set up children for them to have sex with. To watch his eyes... you want to kick him in the balls and beat the hell out of him," the actor had said.

Besides her work as an undercover agent, Nichols also started a non-profit, Foundation for a Slavery Free World, and has regularly spoken publicly about the issue of sex trafficking, warning parents to monitor and restrict their kids' social media activity as a way to prevent them from becoming victims..