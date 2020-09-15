Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bronze statue of Melania Trump unveiled in Slovenia

A life-size rough bronze sculpture of U.S. first lady Melania Trump was unveiled near her hometown of Sevnica in southeastern Slovenia on Tuesday to replace a wooden figure which was set on fire in July.

Reuters | Ljubljana | Updated: 15-09-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 23:04 IST
Bronze statue of Melania Trump unveiled in Slovenia
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A life-size rough bronze sculpture of U.S. first lady Melania Trump was unveiled near her hometown of Sevnica in southeastern Slovenia on Tuesday to replace a wooden figure which was set on fire in July. The wooden sculpture of Trump was torched on the night of July 4, as Americans celebrated U.S. Independence Day.

Standing on a 2.8 metre-high wooden pillar, the new bronze statue has rough features and a face unrecognisable as the first lady. Next to it is a plaque reading "This statue is dedicated to the eternal memory of a monument to Melania which stood in this location".

The original wooden statue commissioned by Berlin-based American artist Brad Downey was carved with a chainsaw by local folk artist Ales Zupevc. The wooden figure was painted with a pale blue wraparound coat resembling the one Trump wore at the swearing in of her husband U.S. President Donald Trump. The new bronze statue has no colours.

In January, a large wooden statue resembling Donald Trump and designed by a local artist in 2019, was burnt in Slovenia's city of Moravce, east of the capital Ljubljana.

TRENDING

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Bengals claim ex-Browns PK Seibert, will stick with Bullock

The Cincinnati Bengals claimed castoff kicker Austin Seibert on Tuesday but he will not be used against his ex-employer on Thursday night. Seibert was waived by the Cleveland Browns following a pair of misses at Baltimore in Week 1. Bengals...

Biden appeals to critical Latino voters on Florida campaign swing

Democrat Joe Biden on Tuesday made his first campaign visit of the year to Florida, where opinion polls show a tight race against President Donald Trump amid signs of lagging support for Biden among the battleground states crucial Hispanic ...

Baseball-MLB moves World Series into neutral-site bubble

The World Series will be played in a neutral-site bubble with teams moving into the Texas Rangers new home in Arlington, Texas to avoid potential disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, said Major League Baseball on Tuesday. It marks the fi...

Amma canteens running successfully amid COVID-19 pandemic: AIADMK MLA

VPB Paramasivam, AIADMK MLA from Tamil Nadus Vedasandur constituency on Tuesday said that Amma canteens in the state were running successfully amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The travel of farmers in the state were not disturbed at all ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020