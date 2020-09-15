Apple Event: Watch Series 6, affordable Watch SE, iPad 8, iPad Air launched

At the Time Flies event, Apple today launched its most advanced watch ever i.e. the Apple Watch Series 6 featuring the S6 chip and an affordable Apple Watch SE featuring the S5 chip.

The event also witnessed the launch of the new 8th generation iPad, the 4th generation iPad Air and the A14 Bionic chip.

Apple Watch Series 6

The Apple Watch Series 6 features a better always-on display with Solo Loop, Braided Solo Loop and Leather Link straps. Under the hood, the watch packs the all-new S6 processor that is claimed to be 20 percent faster than the previous generation

The Apple Watch Series 6 users can measure their blood oxygen saturation level right from their wrist in just 15 seconds.

The new watch series features a 'Family setup' that allows users to enjoy the benefits of apple watch even if they don't own an iPhone. For instance, parents can provide their kids an Apple Watch and manage it through their iPhone.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is priced starting at USD 399 (approx. Rs 29,300). In India, the latest watch series prices start at Rs 40,900 for the WiFi model and Rs 49,900 for the Cellular variant.

Apple Watch SE

The affordable Apple Watch SE comes with a larger display similar to the Series 6 and S5 chip which is claimed to be 2X faster than the Watch Series 3 processor. Key features of the new watch include Family setup, fall detection, sleep tracking, compass and always-on altimeter.

The Apple Watch SE is priced starting at USD 279 (approx. Rs 20,500). In India, the Apple Watch SE GPS model carries a price tag of Rs 29,990 while the GPS+Cellular model is priced at Rs 33,990.

iPad 8th Gen

The new 8th generation iPad featuring the Apple A12 Bionic Chip was also unveiled at the event. Apple claims that the new iPad is 2x faster than the best selling Windows laptop, 3x than the top-selling Android tablet and 6x faster than a Chromebook.

iPad Air 4th Gen

The 4th generation iPad Air packs the all-new, powerful A14 Bionic Chip and a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display. Other features include a 12MP rear camera, Touch ID, magnetic keyboard and WiFi 6.

The new iPad Air is priced at USD 599 and will be available in five stunning color options starting next month