OxygenOS Open Beta 18 / 8 update arrives for OnePlus 7 / 7T Series

OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS Open Beta 18 update for the OnePlus 7 Series and the Open Beta 8 for the OnePlus 7T Series. The latest OxygenOS update brings the September 2020 Android security patch, updated GMS package, and a couple of new features to the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro.

The Open Beta 18 and the Open Beta 8 updates fix the screen recording and notification bar issues while also adding a gaming tools box for Fnatic mode and a quick reply feature for WhatsApp and INS in the Game Space.

Here is the complete changelog for the latest open beta builds for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series:

System

Fixed the known issues with screen recorder

Fixed the issue that the notification bar did not respond occasionally

Updated Android security patch to 2020.09

Updated GMS package to 2020.08

Game space

Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text only, heads up, and block just for your immersive gaming experience

Newly added quick reply feature in the small window for WhatsApp and INS (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)

Newly added mistouch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

