OxygenOS Open Beta 18 / 8 update arrives for OnePlus 7 / 7T Series
The Open Beta 18 and the Open Beta 8 updates fix the screen recording and notification bar issues while also adding a gaming tools box for Fnatic mode and a quick reply feature for WhatsApp and INS in the Game Space.Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 11:11 IST
OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS Open Beta 18 update for the OnePlus 7 Series and the Open Beta 8 for the OnePlus 7T Series. The latest OxygenOS update brings the September 2020 Android security patch, updated GMS package, and a couple of new features to the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro.
The Open Beta 18 and the Open Beta 8 updates fix the screen recording and notification bar issues while also adding a gaming tools box for Fnatic mode and a quick reply feature for WhatsApp and INS in the Game Space.
Here is the complete changelog for the latest open beta builds for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series:
System
- Fixed the known issues with screen recorder
- Fixed the issue that the notification bar did not respond occasionally
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.09
- Updated GMS package to 2020.08
Game space
- Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text only, heads up, and block just for your immersive gaming experience
- Newly added quick reply feature in the small window for WhatsApp and INS (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)
- Newly added mistouch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out
Community
- Add the Best Answer function, which allows you to mark others' answers. Best Answer will also be rewarded with experience points
- Add mall function, you can buy mobile phones and other OnePlus products more conveniently
- Optimized the log information capture function
ALSO READ
OnePlus 8T leaked renders show slim bezels, single punch hole cutout
OnePlus Nord gets OxygenOS 10.5.6 update in India, globally; EU to shortly follow
OxygenOS 10.5.7 update arrives for OnePlus Nord
OnePlus 8T renders, full specs leaked; tipped to feature 120Hz display, SD865 SoC
OnePlus Nord 6/64GB model first sale set for Sept 21 via Amazon