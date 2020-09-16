Left Menu
OxygenOS Open Beta 18 / 8 update arrives for OnePlus 7 / 7T Series

The Open Beta 18 and the Open Beta 8 updates fix the screen recording and notification bar issues while also adding a gaming tools box for Fnatic mode and a quick reply feature for WhatsApp and INS in the Game Space.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 11:11 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS Open Beta 18 update for the OnePlus 7 Series and the Open Beta 8 for the OnePlus 7T Series. The latest OxygenOS update brings the September 2020 Android security patch, updated GMS package, and a couple of new features to the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro.

Here is the complete changelog for the latest open beta builds for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series:

System

  • Fixed the known issues with screen recorder
  • Fixed the issue that the notification bar did not respond occasionally
  • Updated Android security patch to 2020.09
  • Updated GMS package to 2020.08

Game space

  • Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text only, heads up, and block just for your immersive gaming experience
  • Newly added quick reply feature in the small window for WhatsApp and INS (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)
  • Newly added mistouch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Community

  • Add the Best Answer function, which allows you to mark others' answers. Best Answer will also be rewarded with experience points
  • Add mall function, you can buy mobile phones and other OnePlus products more conveniently
  • Optimized the log information capture function

Videos

