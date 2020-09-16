Left Menu
Development News Edition

Devdiscourse News Desk | Espoo | Updated: 16-09-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 14:16 IST
Nokia completely digitalizes its 5G network deployments across globe
Image Credit: Pixabay

Nokia on Wednesday announced that it has achieved a milestone in digitalizing 100 percent of its 5G network deployments around the world. The complete digitalization will enable operators to deliver a simpler, faster, more efficient and higher-quality services whilst accelerating 5G deployments by up to 30 percent.

The Finnish telecom company is leveraging digitalization, machine learning and automation to simplify the deployment of the network infrastructure, and accelerate both time-to-market and return on the 5G investment (ROI) for communication service providers (CSP).

"With digital project orchestration and data inventories, Nokia is enabling network rollouts to be carried out swiftly and cost-effectively, matching the agility demands from customers and helping them to bring new services to market faster," Nokia said in a press release.

The digital deployment services comprise Automated workflow orchestration to deploy the right crews, Site digital database for faster technology evolution and upgrades, automated analysis to identify defects in real-time, real-time project dashboards to effectively and transparently manage projects and Drone-led site visits to ensure site builds are completed 'first time right.'

Commenting on the achievement, Sanjay Goel, President of Global Services, Nokia said, " The adoption of automation, AI and the digitalization of assets are vital steps in a CSP's digital transformation journey to capture the full potential of 5G. We are extremely proud to be the first to have reached this milestone of 100 percent digital deployments so customers around the world can benefit from a faster, more sustainable and higher quality network deployment process."

