Trai's OTT recommendations uphold vision of Digital India: IAMAI

Terming Trai's decision to not regulate OTT communication services as "progressive", industry body IAMAI on Wednesday said the recommendations uphold the government's vision towards the Digital India mission. The comments came after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) ruled out any immediate regulatory intervention for Over-The-Top (OTT) services like WhatsApp, Google Duo and Viber. OTT services refer to applications and services that are accessible over the internet and ride on an operator's network. "IAMAI expresses gratitude to Trai for upholding the association's longstanding position that digital services are not similar to conventional telecom services or even comparable to them in terms of regulating them," the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) said in a statement.

The telecom regulator has also acknowledged the fact that the argument for economic loss does not hold given digital services lead to added revenues for telecom services in terms of data consumption, it said. The decision to allow market forces to deal with the economic aspects of the popularity of OTT services is a landmark decision that augurs well for the fast-emerging digital services sector in India, it added. "The OTT regulation recommendations by Trai is a progressive judgement that upholds the Digital India vision of the government and will help achieve the vision of the National Digital Communication Policy (NDCP) as envisaged by the Ministry of Telecommunications," the IAMAI said.

The IAMAI had highlighted in its submission that the various new regulatory provisions like Personal Data Protection Bill adequately address all such concerns and hence no further interventions were required, it said. The industry association reiterated that the digital services under consideration are suitably regulated by the Information Technology Act, the forthcoming data protection framework or cybersecurity provisions being discussed. "The sector is as well-regulated as any telecom service and any future needs can be adequately addressed without stifling its development. IAMAI expresses optimism that the Indian digital sector will respond positively to these recommendations that allows the sector to evolve unfettered," it said. On Monday, Trai had come out with its recommendations on OTT services, saying "it is not an opportune moment to recommend a comprehensive regulatory framework for various aspects of services referred to as OTT services, beyond the extant laws and regulations prescribed presently".

Trai had further said that no regulatory interventions are needed for privacy and security related issues of OTT services for now. The regulator said market forces should be allowed to respond to the situation without prescribing any regulatory intervention.

"However, developments shall be monitored and intervention as felt necessary shall be done at appropriate time," it said.