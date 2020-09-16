Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senator Rubio urges Trump to scrap TikTok-Oracle deal if Bytedance ties remain

Marco Rubio, the first senator to call on the administration to investigate TikTok over censorship concerns, said in the letter to President Donald Trump that "serious questions" remained about Oracle's role, the technology it would provide to Bytedance, and the future of the application's algorithm. "We remain opposed to any deal that would allow China-based or controlled entities to retain, control or modify the code or algorithms that operate any U.S.-based version of TikTok," Rubio wrote in the letter, dated Wednesday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 21:25 IST
Senator Rubio urges Trump to scrap TikTok-Oracle deal if Bytedance ties remain
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Marco Rubio and five other Republican senators called on the Trump administration to reject a proposed deal for Oracle to become a "trusted technology provider" for popular social media platform TikTok's U.S. operations if ties to Chinese owner Bytedance remain. Marco Rubio, the first senator to call on the administration to investigate TikTok over censorship concerns, said in the letter to President Donald Trump that "serious questions" remained about Oracle's role, the technology it would provide to Bytedance, and the future of the application's algorithm.

"We remain opposed to any deal that would allow China-based or controlled entities to retain, control or modify the code or algorithms that operate any U.S.-based version of TikTok," Rubio wrote in the letter, dated Wednesday. "We are heartened that this deal still requires government approval, and if reports indicating this proposed deal will retain links to ByteDance or other Chinese-controlled entities, we strongly urge the administration to reject such a proposal on national security grounds," he added.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The letter, also signed by Senators Thom Tillis, Rick Scott, John Cornyn, Roger Wicker and Dan Sullivan, is part of a growing chorus of lawmakers raising questions about the deal.

On Monday, Republican Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who heads a national security panel reviewing the proposal, calling for the deal to be scuttled, if it does not allow for the "full emancipation of TikTok software from potential Chinese Communist Part control." It is unclear what President Trump will do. White House adviser Jared Kushner on Tuesday said the White House is reviewing Oracle's bid and a Senior Administration official said a decision had not yet been made.

Trump had previously made clear he sought a full-scale sale of the app to an American technology company, amid concerns among national security officials that Bytedance could provide American user data to the Chinese government. But Trump may not want to alienate 100 million-odd American TikTok users weeks before a hotly-contested presidential election. Trump has also said he is a fan of Oracle's co-founder and Chairman Larry Ellison, one of few tech executives to openly support the Republican President.

Meanwhile, China has updated its export control rules to give it a say over the transfer of technology, such as TikTok's recommendation algorithm, to a foreign buyer. Chinese officials have said ByteDance should not be coerced by the United States into a deal. Oracle announced on Monday it was part of a proposal submitted by Bytedance to the U.S. Treasury Department to serve as "trusted technology provider," to Bytedance, providing no further details on the terms of the deal.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Peaky Blinders Season 6 title revealed, viewers can see death of a major character

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

China puts up loudspeakers at Finger 4, play Punjabi songs for Indian troops!

New Delhi India, September 16 India Chinese troops have set up loudspeakers that belt out Punjabi numbers at their forward posts This comes in the wake of Indian troops setting up an around the clock observation at the dominating height nea...

Tirupati MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao dead; PM, others condole

Tirupati Lok Sabha MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao, who was battling COVID-19 for over a month, died at a hospital in Chennai on Wednesday, family members and the hospital said. Chennai-based Apollo Hospitals, where the 65-year old YSRCP MP was a...

Cowboys LB Lee has hernia surgery, to miss six weeks

Dallas Cowboys veteran linebacker Sean Lee will be sidelined for about six weeks following hernia surgery. He had surgery last week in Philadelphia, NFL Networks Jane Slater reported Wednesday.The Cowboys placed Lee on injured reserve last ...

Multi-layered security approach for safety of census data: MHA

Minister of State MoS for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday told the Lok Sabha that multi-layered security approach has been adopted for the safety of census data. Multiple layered security approach has been adopted for the security and safet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020