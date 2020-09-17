Left Menu
BSNL's 44 pc mobile network equipment from ZTE, 9 pc from Huawei

More than 44 per cent mobile network equipment of state-run BSNL is sourced from Chinese firm ZTE and 9 per cent from Huawei, Parliament was informed on Thursday. While replying to a question on the market share of Chinese companies ZTE and Huawei in India, Minister of State for Communications Sanjay Dhotre said that the government maintains no data of Chinese telecom gear makers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 16:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

More than 44 percent of mobile network equipment of state-run BSNL is sourced from Chinese firm ZTE and 9 percent from Huawei, Parliament was informed on Thursday. While replying to a question on the market share of Chinese companies ZTE and Huawei in India, Minister of State for Communications Sanjay Dhotre said that the government maintains no data of Chinese telecom gear makers. Based on information collected from telecom operators, Dhotre said that Reliance Jio Infocomm has not deployed any telecom equipment from ZTE and Huawei for providing services. "Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has 44.4 percent of its mobile network equipment from M/s ZTE and 9 percent from M/s Huawei. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has 10 percent of its mobile network equipment from Chinese equipment manufacturers," Dhotre said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. "The Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) procure and deploy telecom equipment from vendors based on their techno-commercial interests provided they adhere to the security provisions given in the license. Hence, no such data is maintained by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT)," Dhotre said. The minister shared that Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) follows a multi-vendor strategy for procuring equipment for different requirements in its network and has always been compliant to the various security-related requirements placed upon it by the DoT notifications.

"Bharti Airtel Limited (BAL), uses telecom equipment of several vendors partners including Indian, American, European, Chinese across the different network domains, radio, core, and transport, and follow a multi-vendor approach for its networks to build robust and secure networks," Dhotre said. He said that there are comprehensive security conditions as part of the existing License Agreement for telecom service providers to address security concerns.

The minister also clarified that the DoT has not issued any order regarding providing source code for security testing. PTI PRS MR.

