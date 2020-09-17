LG Q31 budget smartphone with 5.7" display, 13MP dual camera announced

LG Electronics today announced a new budget smartphone, the LG Q31, featuring a U-notch display with military-grade durability, dual-camera and a 3,000mAh battery.

The LG Q31 comes in a Metallic silver shade and will go on sale starting September 25 in South Korea. The phone is priced at KRW209,000 (approx. Rs 13,000), making it the cheapest LG smartphone launched this year in South Korea.

Talking about the specifications, the MIL-STD 810G certified phone sports a 5.7-inch HD+ display and a 5-megapixel selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card slot.

The dual-camera setup at the back includes a 13-megapixel main shooter and a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field-of-view. The LG Q31 is fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery.

For connectivity, the phone offers WiFi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack and a micro USB port for charging. The phone measures 147.9 x 71 x 8.7mm and weighs 145gm.