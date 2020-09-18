Apple Store Online coming to India on September 23; page goes live

Apple is gearing up to launch its first online store in India which will provide a full range of products and support directly to customers across the country, the company confirmed in a press release. The Apple Store Online page is now live ahead of the September 23 launch.

Earlier today, Apple CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter to announce the company's online expansion in India, saying that "We can't wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23."

We know how important it is for our customers to stay in touch with those they love and the world around them. We can't wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23! 🇮🇳https://t.co/UjR31jzEaY — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 18, 2020

Apple currently sells its products in India through e-retailers like Flipkart and Amazon and with the opening of the Apple Store online, the Cupertino-based company will provide customers with the same premium experience as it provides across the world in its store locations. This includes shopping assistance, free and safer delivery, a range of affordability options, Trade-in programs, custom-configuring, personal sessions, AppleCare+, Apple Support and more.

The new Apple Store will provide online experts who will assist customers in everything from setting up new devices to providing guidance on new products directly from Apple, both in English and Hindi.

"We're proud to be expanding in India and want to do all we can to support our customers and their communities. We know our users are relying on technology to stay connected, engage in learning, and tap into their creativity, and by bringing the Apple Store online to India, we are offering our customers the very best of Apple at this important time," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People.