Huawei India Launches MatePad T8, the Best Affordable Tablet with Octa-Core Processor Under 10K

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) • The ‘Octa-Core’ tablet Huawei MatePad T8 is equipped with a 8-inch display, 2 GB RAM + 32 GB memory, Ultra-slim bezels, and a phenomenal battery life of 5100 mAh • The Huawei MatePad T8 also has advanced rapid speed technology & a kids’ corner, and is most suited for students, academicians, those beginning with careers The latest launch from Huawei Consumer Business Group, India, is set to be a rage amongst students, teachers, academia, first time tablet buyers and new job entrants. The uniquely designed Huawei MatePad T8 offers consumers a power packed performance and premium features, but falls light on their pockets. With chic metal body and ultra-slim design, the tablet is ergonomically built, feels lightweight and sleek, and fits well for children and adults alike. The Huawei MatePad T8 is equipped with an 8-inch display and is a perfect tablet for use on the move. Backed by an energy house of a 5100 mAh battery, the device keeps running for upto 12 hours of video playback and web browsing. Powered by an advanced Octa-core chipset 2 GB RAM + 32 GB memory, the device works as smooth as butter owing to its rapid processing speed.

With a stronger performance, the device hosts EMUI10 allows users to quickly launch and switch between apps without any lag, and the enhanced dark mode makes it more comfortable to read. So, whether it is to consume video content, pursue long hours of online education, engage in office meetings virtually, watch films and TV shows on your commute, or read emails and browse the web while out and about, the Huawei MatePad T8 is compact and powerful enough for any occasion The product is available in LTE and WiFi version for consumers in India at attractive prices starting INR 9999 making MatePad T8 the one of the most affordable tablets with an Octa-Core processor in India. Huawei has been at the forefront of technological innovation in the handheld device segment. With the Huawei MatePad T8, the company is set to deliver yet another tablet that gives users an immersive visual experience, especially with the ultra-slim bezels on both sides which waste little space, giving the user a visual treat.

Speaking on the occasion, Rishi Kishor Gupta, Vice President, Huawei CBG India said, “Huawei is a brand which constantly focuses on democratising the best of technology making them accessible to masses while creating a level playing field specially in the competitive world. With the launch of the Huawei MatePad T8, the users can expect to work extensively with device for entertainment, education or otherwise. The tablet is also packed with unique features such as the ‘facial unlock’, a rapid response speed helping users to switch between apps with ease, and the dark mode feature, which makes reading texts easy on the eyes. Kids will be able to enjoy the feature friendly device settings with pre-installed apps and virtual playgrounds. The posture alert which is unique to the device will protect kids' eyes no matter what position they are in – lying in bed or standing and playing on the device.” Huawei MatePad T8 is suitable for all age groups and lifestyles; from kids to grandparents, everyone can enjoy hours of entertainment without a thought when it comes to posture, eye-protection and facial recognition features along with the time management feature specifically installed for children. Making the tablet one of the most user-friendly devices in the market. The Huawei MatePad T8 features and technological advancements are given below: Lightweight, Ultra-Slim Bezel The Huawei MatePad T8 will be a delight to the customer looking at purchasing lightweight devices which give them an immersive experience. Watching shows or movies and listening to music with its new improved design features will make life easy for users on the move. It offers users exquisite curved design with ergonomic features which makes it easy to grip. Its sleek lightweight body is lighter than a bottle of cola, with an 8-inch display and a 7-inch tablet weight. It is compact and easy to carry with a one-hand-grip. The ultra-slim bezels are 49mm in width. It sports a minimalistic design, it comes in a metallic finish body; the mature sand-blasting processing technique gives it a tough and resilient surface and it is corrosion-resistant. It will be available in one colour – Tranquil Blue which is inspired by the ocean. Powerful performance, Advanced and Long Battery life Customers on the move will be ecstatic as it is fitted with an octa-core chipset for rapid processing speeds and with a 2.0 GHz frequency. The Huawei MatePad T8 battery life comes with a 5100 mAh battery with extended battery life - built to last for long hours. The 5100 mAh will give a user 588 hours with the screen off, delivering 3.5 weeks of battery life which is long-lasting. When switched on, the tablet will give users 12 hours of local video playback, and webpage browsing. It also gives a whopping 75 hours of audio playback. Setting it apart from most other devices in this segment.

Rapid response speeds, Facial Unlock The Huawei MatePad T8 comes with optimized operating systems which means that users can switch between apps and open apps quickly. It also comes with a Dark Mode, making it easy to read texts easily and it is easily compatible with most third-party apps. Its facial unlock feature is uniquely accessible by ‘raising your wrist’ with fast identification capabilities which open the device immediately and one can go back to working as soon as the tablet is lifted. Kids’ Corner, multi-level eye protection Parents will benefit from the latest features installed in the Huawei MatePad T8. The tablet comes with four pre-installed apps – a recorder, camera, multimedia, and Kids Painting. Making it a kid-friendly device, also the parental controls are beneficial to controlling children accessing the tablet such as setting alerts to improve your kid’s posture with the posture alert feature and it also controls ‘how much time your kid spends using the tablet’ with the time management alert among others. Another unique element in the Huawei MatePad T8 is its multi-layered eye protection feature, parents can leave the tablets with kids without any hassles.

It comes with Flip Cover for protecting the device, experts would suggest one buy the blue cover which matches the colour of the Device. With the advanced technology and user-friendly features – the Huawei MatePad T8 is the perfect “mate” for the music and movie buffs who can now enjoy seamless streaming and long hours of entertainment. About Huawei Consumer BG Huawei’s products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world’s population. Fifteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei’s three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei’s global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

